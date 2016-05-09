PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP
* Closes on the acquisition of a 25 percent interest in Rockies Express pipeline
* Deal for $440 million
* Purchase of a 25 percent membership interest in Rockies Express pipeline from a unit of Sempra U.S. Gas and power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.