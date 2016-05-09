May 9 Infoblox Inc

* Net revenue for third fiscal quarter is expected to be in range of $81 million to $82 million

* On a GAAP basis, company expects Q3 net loss per diluted share to be in range of $0.09 to $0.10

* Q3 non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in range of $0.05 to $0.06

* Fiscal year 2016 net revenue is now expected to be in range of $354 million to $358 million

* Fiscal year 2016 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 11%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $92.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $376.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)