UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Nrg Energy Inc
* Priced its offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal of 7.25% senior notes due 2026
* New notes will be senior unsecured obligations of nrg and will be guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries
* Nrg energy, inc. Upsizes and prices senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.