UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Innerworkings Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Innerworkings inc says company's guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Innerworkings announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion
* Q1 revenue $271.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.