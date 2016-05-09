UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Tessco Reports Fiscal Year And Fourth
* Tessco Technologies inc says expects both revenue and earnings to increase sequentially for q1 of fiscal 2017 as compared to q4 of fiscal 2016
* Not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists primarily in carrier market
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 revenue $114.2 million versus $113 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.