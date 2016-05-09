May 9 Tessco Reports Fiscal Year And Fourth

* Tessco Technologies inc says expects both revenue and earnings to increase sequentially for q1 of fiscal 2017 as compared to q4 of fiscal 2016

* Not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists primarily in carrier market

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $114.2 million versus $113 million