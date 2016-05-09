May 9 Tubemogul

* Sees q2 total spend in range of $144 million to $146 million

* Sees q2 revenue in range of $57 million to $59 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda in range of $1 million to $3 million

* Raising full year 2016 guidance

* Sees fy total spend in range of $576 million to $582 million

* Sees fy revenue in range of $226 million to $232 million

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda of $7 million

* Qtrly total spend was $112.8 million, an increase of 58%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $226.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $42.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.8 million