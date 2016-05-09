UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Otonomy Inc Says Expects That Non
* Otonomy inc says evelopment plan for 2016 has been expanded to include initiation and completion of a single phase 3 registration trial for otiprio
* Gaap operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.81
* Qtrly loss per share $0.91
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84, revenue view $517500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otonomy reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.