May 9 Vectren Corp

* Narrows its 2016 consolidated earnings guidance range to $2.45 to $2.55 per share

* Currently expects 2016 utility group earnings to be within a range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share

* Sees 2016 nonutility group earnings to be within a range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $584.8 million versus $706.2 million

* Vectren corporation reports first quarter 2016 results; narrows consolidated guidance range

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.55