May 9 Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite Realty Corporation announces sale of common stock by the Carlyle Group

* Sale of 3 million shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with carlyle group to J.P. Morgan, as sole underwriter

* Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group to continue to hold an aggregate of 13.8 million partnership units in co's partnership

* Coresite Realty Corporation announces sale of common stock by the Carlyle Group