UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Stamps.Com Inc
* For 2016, company currently estimates revenue to be in a range of $310 to $330 million
* 2016 non-gaap net income per fully-diluted share is expected to be in a range of $6.00 to $6.50
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.28, revenue view $301.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* stamps.com reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.72
* Q1 revenue $81.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.00 to $6.50
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $310 million to $330 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.