BRIEF-Qatar's Ahli Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage:
May 9 Apollo Residential Mortgage Inc
* Apollo residential mortgage, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment