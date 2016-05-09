May 9 Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* In q1 of 2016, oil, natural gas and ngl sales decreased 44% as compared to q1 of 2015

* Continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels

* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results and borrowing base redetermination and amendments under revolving credit facility

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01