UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* In q1 of 2016, oil, natural gas and ngl sales decreased 44% as compared to q1 of 2015
* Continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels
* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results and borrowing base redetermination and amendments under revolving credit facility
* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.