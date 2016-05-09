UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Perceptron Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Qtrly earnings per share revenue $18.1 million versus $16.2 million
* Expect revenue in last quarter of our fiscal year, ending june 30, 2016, will be in range of $16 to $19 million
* Q4 revenue view $19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perceptron announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.