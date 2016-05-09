May 9 National Storage Affiliates Trust

* Same store NOI was $20.4 million for q1 of 2016, an increase of 11.3%

* Acquired 17 self storage properties during q1 of 2016 for approximately $89 million

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.04 to $1.08

* National storage affiliates trust sees 2016same store noi growth of 7.5% to 9.5%

* Sees acquisitions of $400 million to $550 million in 2016

* On may 6, entered into amendment with group of lenders to modify credit facility, increasing total capacity to $675 million

* National storage affiliates trust reports first quarter 2016 results; core ffo per share increases 19.0%; same store noi increases 11.3%; acquired 17 self storage properties

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $39.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $40.3 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 9.1 percent

* Q1 FFO per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)