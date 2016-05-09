BRIEF-Qatar's Ahli Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage:
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Milestone apartments real estate investment trust qtrly diluted FFO and AFFO per unit were $0.25 and $0.24 , respectively
* Milestone apartments reit reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment