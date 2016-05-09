UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Aura Minerals Inc
* Operations at san andres mine in honduras have resumed at full production after back-to-work agreement with concerned parties
* Northwestern enterprises, owned by Paulo Carlos De Brito, representing about 48% shares in co, proposed he be appointed as director
* Tom Ogryzlo and Bill Murray will not stand for re-election to board
* Management is supportive of appointment of paulo carlos de brito
* Will not, at this time, seek re-approval for incentive stock option and share compensation plan or treasury share unit plan
* Aura minerals announces resumption of operations at the san andres mine and amendment concerning the election of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.