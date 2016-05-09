UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Post Properties Inc
* Post properties announces Christopher J. Papa to step down as chief financial officer
* Christopher J. Papa, will be stepping down from his role, in order to assume position of CFO of Liberty Property Trust
* Says plans to immediately begin search for Papa's replacement
* Until replacement is identified, Papa's responsibilities will be assumed by other members of Post's senior management team Source text for: nBw9vnD52a Further company coverage:
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.