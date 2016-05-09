May 9 Post Properties Inc

* Post properties announces Christopher J. Papa to step down as chief financial officer

* Christopher J. Papa, will be stepping down from his role, in order to assume position of CFO of Liberty Property Trust

* Says plans to immediately begin search for Papa's replacement

* Until replacement is identified, Papa's responsibilities will be assumed by other members of Post's senior management team