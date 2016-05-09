UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Genesis Healthcare Inc
* Genesis healthcare sees 2016 adjusted net revenues $5,650.0 million to $5,750.0 million; sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share between loss of $0.05 to profit of $0.08
* Fy2016 revenue view $5.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genesis healthcare reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.472 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.