May 9 Waste Management Inc

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.4% senior notes due may 15, 2023

* Pending application of net proceeds, anticipates it may temporarily pay down short-term borrowings under u.s. Revolving credit facility

* Waste management announces pricing of $500 million senior notes Source text for Eikon: