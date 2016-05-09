May 9 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Affirms full-year 2016 adjusted corporate ebitda guidance between $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* Hertz global holdings inc says q1 worldwide car rental revenues of $1.8 billion declined approximately 6% versus q1 2015

* Qtrly worldwide car rental average fleet declined 4% versus q1 of 2015 while fleet efficiency rose to 77%

* Hertz global holdings inc says q1 unit revenues, as defined by revenue per available car day (RACD), declined 2% versus q1 2015

* On pace to achieve its previously announced target of $350 million of full-year 2016 cost savings

* Hertz global holdings inc says remain on track to deliver on our adjusted corporate ebitda target for 2016

* Affirmed worldwide equipment rental segment full-year 2016 adjusted corporate ebitda guidance between $600 million and $650 million

* Sees adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.10

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hertz global holdings reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)