May 9 Emera Inc

* Q1 2016 earnings were lower than last year due to teco energy acquisition costs, expected lower margins at new england gas plants

* Teco energy acquisition remains on track to close in mid-2016

* Emera reports q1 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.81

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.30

* Q1 revenue fell 1.3 percent to C$877 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S