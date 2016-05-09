UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Liberty Global Plc
* All full-year 2016 guidance targets confirmed for LBTY and LILAC
* Shareholder approval received for cable & wireless acquisition
* Q1 equity repurchases of $286 million; buybacks resuming soon
* Rgu additions more than doubled year-over-year to 156,000 in q1 2016
* Q1 revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Liberty global reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.