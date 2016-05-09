May 9 Omega Protein

* Nominated david clarke , one of candidates proposed by wynnefield capital management, llc, for election at this year's annual meeting

* Omega protein corp says "now is not time to exit human nutrition business, as called for by wynnefield"

* Omega protein corp says board has attempted to negotiate with wynnefield to reach an agreement

* Omega protein corp says in april, wynnefield rejected settlement offer and instead "demanded" appointment of all three of its nominees

* Omega protein corp says wynnefield has refused to agree to any form of standstill

* Omega protein sends letter to stockholders highlighting strong performance under current strategy