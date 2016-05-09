May 9 Black Stone Minerals LP

* Average production of 30.3 mboe/d for q1 of 2016, up 4% over average production for corresponding period in 2015

* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.09

* Agreement with undisclosed seller to acquire interest in wattenberg field in weld county, colorado for $35 million

* Transaction will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under partnership's credit facility

* Estimated next twelve month production is expected to average approximately 700 boe/d (35% oil) from wattenberg field

* Q1 revenue $64.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million