May 9 Guyana Goldfields Inc :

* Qtrly net earnings per share of $0.04

* Says believes it will achieve its production guidance for 2016 of approximately 130,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold

* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; sold 40,568 ounces of gold generating $18m in free cash flow

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)