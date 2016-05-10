May 9 Dean Foods Co :

* Acquisition of Friendly's Ice Cream is expected to be immediately accretive to margins and earnings

* Has agreed to acquire manufacturing and retail ice cream business from an affiliate of Friendly's Ice Cream for $155 million in cash

* Dean Foods expects that acquisition will add approximately $0.06 earnings per share accretion in 2016

* Dean Foods intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and our existing revolving facilities

* Dean Foods company announces agreement to acquire Friendly's Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)