May 9 Dean Foods Co :
* Acquisition of Friendly's Ice Cream is expected to be
immediately accretive to margins and earnings
* Has agreed to acquire manufacturing and retail ice cream
business from an affiliate of Friendly's Ice Cream for $155
million in cash
* Dean Foods expects that acquisition will add approximately
$0.06 earnings per share accretion in 2016
* Dean Foods intends to fund transaction with cash on hand
and our existing revolving facilities
* Dean Foods company announces agreement to acquire
Friendly's Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business
