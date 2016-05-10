BRIEF-PFB Corp announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
May 10 Raytheon Co
* Jordan's ministry of defence has signed an agreement with U.S. Department of defense to acquire tow missiles
* Will begin deliveries this year
* Jordan to acquire raytheon's tow missiles
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated