PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :
* Lumber Liquidators announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sales results fell short of our expectations
* "Continue to see improvement in our gross margin from lows of 2015 driven by our strategic pricing initiatives"
* On april 27, entered mou with lead plaintiffs in consolidated securities class action matter
* Through insurers, will contribute $26 million as well as 1 million shares of company's common stock to a settlement fund to resolve matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.