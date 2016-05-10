PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
May 10 AgroFresh Solutions Inc :
* AgroFresh Solutions reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.51
* Q1 sales fell 13 percent to $28.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $30.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects sales for full year 2016 to increase 5 percent to 12 percent year-over-year, to a range of $172 million to $184 million
* Expects sales for first half of 2016 to be in range of $45 million to $48 million
* Expects full year adjusted EBITDA to range from $90 million to $100 million
* Sees first half of 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $9 million to $12 million
* Its stockholders, Dow & Boulevard Acquisition Sponsor Llc, have agreed to extend existing lock-up deals through December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
