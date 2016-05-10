PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Memorial Resource Development Corp :
* Memorial Resource Development Corp says increased average daily production 52% to 420 MMCFE/D for Q1 2016 compared to 277 MMCFE/D for Q1 2015
* Says reduced full-Year 2016 drilling & completion capital budget guidance 21% to $275 million
* Says Increased Estimated Full-Year 2016 production guidance range to 400 mmcfe/d - 425 mmcfe/d
* Memorial resource development corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results and updated 2016 financial and operational guidance
* Q1 revenue $81.1 million versus $87 million
* Q1 revenue view $144.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.