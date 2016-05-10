PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Snyder's-lance Inc :
* Snyder's-Lance Inc reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.32 including items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $463 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.3 million
* Updates 2016 full year outlook to reflect acquisition of diamond foods
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $80 to $85 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $325 million
* Snyder's-Lance inc - FY 2016 outlook includes an estimated negative impact of $0.10 to $0.12 per diluted share, from purchase accounting adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.