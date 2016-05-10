May 10 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 41.2 percent to $235.4 million

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were $0.09

* Qtrly expecting full year 2016 contract sales to grow between 15% and 20%

* Sees FY net income to grow between 20% and 25% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)