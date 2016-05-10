May 10 Emerge Energy Services Lp

* Qtrly loss per share $1.42

* Qtrly revenues $ 29.7 million versus $44.5 million

* Says full quarter sales of 439,000 tons of sand

* Says management actively pursuing sale of fuel business

* Says emerge energy did not generate available cash to distribute for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Says "working towards sale of our fuel business so that we can use proceeds to pay down our debt"

* Emerge energy services announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: