PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Cpi Aerostructures Inc
* Company takes non-cash charge related to a-10 wrp program
* Q1 2016 results included a one-time, non-cash charge of approximately $13.5 million
* Cash receipts from boeing over remainder of contract expected to exceed cash expenses by approximately $1.5 million
* 2016 GAAP REVENUE $82.2 - $88.2 MLN; 2016 ADJ REVENUE $82.5 - $88.5 MLN
* A-10 wrp is expected to have net inflows of cash each quarter through completion in early 2017
* Tax income $9.8 - $10.5 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.05
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.05
* Cpi aerostructures announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.07
* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus $19.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $20.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.