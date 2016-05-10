PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Vertex Energy Inc :
* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to which co will issue and sell in private placement of about 12.4 million units, at $1.56 per unit
* Vertex Energy Inc says private placement consists of series b1 convertible preferred stock of about $19.3 million and warrants for purchase of 3.1 million shares of co
* Vertex Energy Inc says series B1 preferred stock matures on June 24, 2020
* Vertex Energy Inc Announces private placement of series B1 convertible preferred stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.