May 10 Vertex Energy Inc :

* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to which co will issue and sell in private placement of about 12.4 million units, at $1.56 per unit

* Vertex Energy Inc says private placement consists of series b1 convertible preferred stock of about $19.3 million and warrants for purchase of 3.1 million shares of co

* Vertex Energy Inc says series B1 preferred stock matures on June 24, 2020

* Vertex Energy Inc Announces private placement of series B1 convertible preferred stock and warrants