May 10 Ares Management LP :

* Economic net income after tax of $16.6 million, or $0.08 per unit, for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Total assets under management of $93.5 billion at quarter end

* Distributable earnings after tax per common unit of $0.15 for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Ares Management LP Reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)