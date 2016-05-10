PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Daqo New Energy Corp
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2016 results
* Adjusted earnings per basic ADS of $1.12 in q1 2016
* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus $41.9 million
* Polysilicon production volume of 3,405 mt in Q1 2016, compared to 3,547 mt in Q4 2015
* Qtrly earnings per basic ADS $0.80
* Expects to sell approximately 2,850 mt to 2,950 mt of polysilicon to external customers during Q2 of 2016
* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 23.5 million to 24.0 million pieces for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.