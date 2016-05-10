PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
May 10 Fairmount Santrol
* Announces first-quarter 2016 results
* Took decisions in Q2 to idle two facilities in Wisconsin and to further reduce positions across organization
* In second-quarter 2016, approximately $70 million of company's B-1 term loan was extended to July 2018
* Actions resulted in additional 10 pct combined workforce reduction, bringing total workforce cuts to about 40 pct since early 2015
* Due to ongoing uncertainty in oil and gas markets, company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $145.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
