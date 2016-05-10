PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Dean Foods Co :
* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.09 per share, a 29% increase
* Total volume across all products was 641 million gallons for q1 of 2016, a 3.2% decline
* For q2, expected volume declines in low single digits
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap net sales $1.88 billion versus $2.05 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dean foods announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.