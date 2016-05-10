PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
May 10 Zais Financial Corp :
* Zais Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share of $0.14
* Company has begun process of selling its seasoned, re-performing mortgage loans from its residential mortgage investments segment
* A sale of these assets is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016
* If completed, the mortgage loan sales are likely to result in a reduction of company's investment income
* If mergers are not completed, could result in a decision to curtail dividends in future
* Management agreement with zais group will be terminated, a termination fee of $8 million will be paid to zais group
* Zais financial corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
