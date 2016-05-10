PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* Watson will obtain commercial rights for U.S. For upfront fee and milestone payments totaling up to $32.5 million
* Watson will pay double-digit royalties to adamis based on income from future sales of pfs in u.s.
* Adamis retains rights to commercialize pfs in rest of world.
* Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with allergan plc's wholly owned subsidiary, watson laboratories, inc
* Adamis pharmaceuticals announces license agreement with allergan plc subsidiary for epinephrine pre-filled syringe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.