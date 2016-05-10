May 10 AECOM :

* Reports second-quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track with full-year free cash flow target of $600 million to $800 million for fiscal years 2016 and 2017

* Fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures are on track to be approximately $150 million

