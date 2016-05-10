PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Hardinge Inc :
* Hardinge reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $67.8 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for company
* Received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company
* Hardinge Inc says order backlog at March 31, 2016 was $100.7 million
* Hardinge Inc qtrly net orders of $64.9 million were down from an unseasonably high order level in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.