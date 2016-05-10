May 10 Hardinge Inc :

* Hardinge reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $67.8 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for company

* Received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company

* Hardinge Inc says order backlog at March 31, 2016 was $100.7 million

* Hardinge Inc qtrly net orders of $64.9 million were down from an unseasonably high order level in Q1 of 2015