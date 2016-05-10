PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Blueprint Medicines Corp :
* Blueprint Medicines reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Collaboration revenues were $6.9 million for Q1 of 2016, as compared to $0.7 million for Q1 of 2015
* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments balance will be at least $120 million at December 31, 2016
* Expects cash, cash equivalents, investments sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.