May 10 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :

* Telesta Therapeutics publishes its Q3, 2016 financial statements and provides corporate updates

* Qtrly net loss $1.6 million, compared to a net loss for comparable period ending March 31, 2015 of $3.3 million

* Company continues to identify and implement opportunities to reduce ongoing operating expenditures

* Board actively evaluating opportunities to create shareholder value, through execution of one or more strategic options

* Strategic options include sale of co, acquisition of development-stage or commercial assets, merger of co with another biotechnology co