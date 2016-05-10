PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Ceco Environmental Corp
* Total backlog at March 31, 2016 was $228.1 million as compared with $211.2 million on December 31, 2015
* Sequential bookings grew from $100 million in Q4 of 2015 to $120 million in Q1 of 2016
* Ceco Environmental Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $103.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.