May 10 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* "remains confident" in reaching targets of double-digit adjusted roic in 2016, growing to 14% by 2018, $5.00 adjusted eps in 2017

* Norwegian cruise line holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)