May 10 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag

* Do not expect to generate significant revenue unless and until obtain marketing approval for lefamulin

* Do not expect to obtain marketing approval for lefamulin before 2018

* Nabriva reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $6.41