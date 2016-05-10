PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Perion Network Ltd
* "continue to expect in excess of 50% revenue growth for year, with strong ebitda at high end of our original guidance"
* Sees Q2 Adjusted Ebitda In Range Of $8-$9 million
* Perion network ltd qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Gaap revenues $73.1 million, adjusted ebitda $8.8 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Q1 revenue $73.1 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.