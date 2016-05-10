May 10 Transdigm Group Inc

* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 net sales to be in range of $3,151 million to $3,181 million

* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $9.89 to $10.13 per share based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 56.2 million

* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $11.04 to $11.28 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.86

* Q2 earnings per share $2.47

* Q2 sales $796.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S